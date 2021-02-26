Home > News MULTIMEDIA BRP Antonio Luna arrives at port of Manila ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 26 2021 03:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Philippine Marine officers take photos of the missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) during its arrival ceremony at Pier 13, South Harbor in Manila on Friday. The BRP Antonio Luna is the Philippine Navy’s second missile-capable warship and will be used for the country’s defense, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response operations. Philippines' second missile-capable warship arrives Read More: BRP Antonio Luna FF151 Philippine Navy missile frigate missile-capable warship /news/02/26/21/ph-records-2651-new-covid-19-cases-highest-in-over-4-months/business/02/26/21/agri-dept-pag-aaralan-kung-tatanggalin-o-itataas-price-cap-sa-karneng-baboy/news/02/26/21/duterte-security-teams-use-of-unauthorized-covid-19-shots-a-heroism-afp/video/news/02/26/21/dot-urges-domestic-tourists-to-avail-of-subsidized-coronavirus-tests/life/02/26/21/liz-uy-ipinasilip-ang-kaniyang-baby-bump-ilang-linggo-bago-manganak