BRP Antonio Luna arrives at port of Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 26 2021 03:53 PM

Philippine Marine officers take photos of the missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) during its arrival ceremony at Pier 13, South Harbor in Manila on Friday. The BRP Antonio Luna is the Philippine Navy’s second missile-capable warship and will be used for the country’s defense, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response operations. 

