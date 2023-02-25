Home  >  News

Remembering the spirit of EDSA 37 years on

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2023 11:35 AM

Confetti falls during the 37th anniversary celebration of the EDSA People Power Revolution on Saturday, with the theme “EDSA 2023: Pagkakaisa Tungo sa Kapayapaan at Pagbangon,” at the People Power monument in Quezon City. The commemoration is the first under under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late leader whose 20-year rule was ended by the series of non-violent protests. 

