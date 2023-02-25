Home > News MULTIMEDIA Remembering the spirit of EDSA 37 years on Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 25 2023 11:35 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Confetti falls during the 37th anniversary celebration of the EDSA People Power Revolution on Saturday, with the theme “EDSA 2023: Pagkakaisa Tungo sa Kapayapaan at Pagbangon,” at the People Power monument in Quezon City. The commemoration is the first under under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late leader whose 20-year rule was ended by the series of non-violent protests. Philippines marks 37th anniversary of People Power Revolution ‘EDSA Revolution needs to be remembered all the more’ Read More: People Power Revolution EDSA People Power EDSA Revolution EDSA Anniversary People Power anniversary 37th EDSA Anniversary People Power Monument People Power Philippine history /sports/02/25/23/uaap-ust-secures-final-4-spot-in-boys-basketball/entertainment/02/25/23/fanas-nephew-kicks-off-the-voice-kids-ph-season-5/sports/02/25/23/uaap-ue-closing-in-on-another-fencing-quadruple/news/02/25/23/imee-marcos-visits-dads-grave-prays-for-peace-healing/sports/02/25/23/carmelo-anthony-puso-essential-in-basketball