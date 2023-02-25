Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protesters mark People Power Revolution anniversary Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 25 2023 01:26 PM | Updated as of Feb 25 2023 02:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hundreds of protesters from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan along with different people’s organizations converge at the People Power Monument along Edsa in Quezon City on Saturday to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the People Power revolution. The protesters claim the situation under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration does not differ from his father’s 37 years ago, with the country's inflation rising to 8.1% last December, the highest it has been in 14 years. Marcos, Jr. offers 'hand of reconciliation' as PH marks 37th anniv of EDSA Revolution ‘EDSA Revolution needs to be remembered all the more’ Read More: People Power Revolution EDSA People Power EDSA Revolution EDSA Anniversary People Power anniversary 37th EDSA Anniversary People Power Monument People Power Philippine history protest /news/02/25/23/imee-marcos-visits-dads-grave-prays-for-peace-healing/sports/02/25/23/carmelo-anthony-puso-essential-in-basketball/news/02/25/23/tingnan-dolly-de-leon-agaw-pansin-ang-suot-sa-bafta-afterparty/sports/02/25/23/uaap-almadro-rues-stiffness-of-ateneo-in-loss-vs-nu/sports/02/25/23/uaap-football-rebosura-lifts-feu-women-over-ateneo