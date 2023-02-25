MULTIMEDIA

Protesters mark People Power Revolution anniversary

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Hundreds of protesters from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan along with different people’s organizations converge at the People Power Monument along Edsa in Quezon City on Saturday to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the People Power revolution. The protesters claim the situation under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration does not differ from his father’s 37 years ago, with the country's inflation rising to 8.1% last December, the highest it has been in 14 years.