MULTIMEDIA

Pangarap Cards to commemorate EDSA spirit

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2023 06:04 PM

Notes hang at the EDSA Shrine in Quezon City on Saturday as members of various peoples' organizations mark the 37th anniversary of the People Power Revolution. Called "Panagarap Cards," the notes contain hopes and wishes for the country that symbolize the spirit of EDSA which organizers say live on through the people.