Artists, activists hold event to remember People Power

Artists, activists hold event to commemorate People Power anniversary

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

A member of the Concerned Artist’s of the Philippines paints a part of a human rights-themed mural at the Bantayog ng mg Bayani in Quezon City on Saturday for the MAGKAISA: Sining ng Pag-alala event. The event is in commemoration of the 37th People Power Anniversary, the 10th anniversary of the signing of Republic Act 10368, and the observation of the National Arts Month by the Human Rights Violations Victims' Memorial Commission (HRVVMC).