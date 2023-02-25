Artists, activists hold event to remember People Power

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Artists, activists hold event to commemorate People Power anniversary Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 25 2023 05:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A member of the Concerned Artist’s of the Philippines paints a part of a human rights-themed mural at the Bantayog ng mg Bayani in Quezon City on Saturday for the MAGKAISA: Sining ng Pag-alala event. The event is in commemoration of the 37th People Power Anniversary, the 10th anniversary of the signing of Republic Act 10368, and the observation of the National Arts Month by the Human Rights Violations Victims' Memorial Commission (HRVVMC). Read More: 37th People Power Revolution Bantayog ng mga Bayani EDSA Revolution anniversary human rights MAGKAISA: Sining ng Pag-alala mural people power People Power Monument /sports/02/25/23/carmelo-anthony-puso-essential-in-basketball/news/02/25/23/tingnan-dolly-de-leon-agaw-pansin-ang-suot-sa-bafta-afterparty/sports/02/25/23/uaap-almadro-rues-stiffness-of-ateneo-in-loss-vs-nu/sports/02/25/23/uaap-football-rebosura-lifts-feu-women-over-ateneo/sports/02/25/23/wise-uses-surprise-alice-pick-as-blacklist-sweeps-omega