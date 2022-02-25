People Power ending Marcos rule commemorated

MULTIMEDIA

People Power ending 21-year Marcos rule commemorated

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People raise the L-sign for "laban (fight)" as they join celebrations for the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power revolution at the People Power Monument on EDSA in Quezon City on Friday. Thirty-six years ago, thousands gathered outside the police and army camps on the same site to call for an end to the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s 21-year rule.