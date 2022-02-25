Kin of Martial Law victims visit Bantayog ng mga Bayani

MULTIMEDIA

Relatives remember Martial Law victims

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Relatives of Martial Law victims visit the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on the 36th Commemoration of the EDSA People Power Revolution on Friday. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Friday warned Filipinos of "radical distortions" in the history of martial law under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and the EDSA People Power Revolution that ousted him from power, with CBCP president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David saying the rights abuses, corruption, grave debt and economic downturn of the country due to the Marcos dictatorship were "all well-documented."