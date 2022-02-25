MULTIMEDIA

Groups denounce historical revisionism on EDSA

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of various progressive groups troop to the People Power Monument in Quezon City on the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power revolution on EDSA in Quezon City on Friday. The groups denounced the historical revisionism that seeks to downplay the EDSA uprising that toppled the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., while propelling his son, Ferdinand Jr., who is currently running for the presidency in the May elections.