Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Uphold democracy

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2021 02:15 PM

Uphold democracy

Members of different civil society groups wave flaglets as they commemorate the 35th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the Diokno Freedom Park at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on February 25, 2021. ‘Tindig, Pilipinas para sa Demokrasya’ attendees urged Filipinos to uphold the country's democracy that was restored through the bloodless revolt that toppled the Marcos dictatorship.


 

Read More:  EDSA People Power Revolution   Commission on Human Rights   democracy   Philippine democracy   35th anniversary EDSA Revolution   EDSA Revolution   People Power Revolution   People Power   35th Anniversary People Power Revolution   EDSA 35 years   multimedia   multimedia photos  