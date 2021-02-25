MULTIMEDIA

Uphold democracy

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of different civil society groups wave flaglets as they commemorate the 35th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the Diokno Freedom Park at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on February 25, 2021. ‘Tindig, Pilipinas para sa Demokrasya’ attendees urged Filipinos to uphold the country's democracy that was restored through the bloodless revolt that toppled the Marcos dictatorship.



