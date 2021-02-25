Home > News MULTIMEDIA Uphold democracy Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 25 2021 02:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of different civil society groups wave flaglets as they commemorate the 35th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution at the Diokno Freedom Park at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City on February 25, 2021. ‘Tindig, Pilipinas para sa Demokrasya’ attendees urged Filipinos to uphold the country's democracy that was restored through the bloodless revolt that toppled the Marcos dictatorship. 'EDSA Revolution is not over': Ramos says Filipinos must 'work' to enjoy freedom, rights Read More: EDSA People Power Revolution Commission on Human Rights democracy Philippine democracy 35th anniversary EDSA Revolution EDSA Revolution People Power Revolution People Power 35th Anniversary People Power Revolution EDSA 35 years multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/02/25/21/brotherly-advice-john-lloyd-cruz-gives-protegejoshua-garcia-a-few-reminders/entertainment/02/25/21/netflix-reveals-slate-of-original-korean-films-series-special-for-2021/news/02/25/21/house-probe-sought-in-qc-shootout-between-police-drug-agents/news/02/25/21/kumain-lang-kami-tapos-ganito-mga-saksi-sa-qc-misencounter-isinalaysay-ang-pangyayari/news/02/25/21/pagdiriwang-ng-edsa-revolution-35th-anniversary-mas-naging-simple