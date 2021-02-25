Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Run Sara Run' supporters drive along EDSA George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 25 2021 02:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A motorcade of sports cars and motorcycles carrying messages asking Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for president of the country, drives past the People Power Monument along EDSA during the 35th anniversary celebration of the historic People Power Revolution on Thursday. Duterte-Carpio earlier appealed to her supporters to wait until 2034 amid calls for her to run in the next national elections. Sara Duterte to political supporters: Wait for 2034 Read More: Run Sara Run Sara Duterte Inday Sara 2022 elections EDSA motorcade multimedia multimedia photos Sara Duterte-Carpio Duterte /news/02/25/21/house-probe-sought-in-qc-shootout-between-police-drug-agents/news/02/25/21/kumain-lang-kami-tapos-ganito-mga-saksi-sa-qc-misencounter-isinalaysay-ang-pangyayari/news/02/25/21/pagdiriwang-ng-edsa-revolution-35th-anniversary-mas-naging-simple/entertainment/02/25/21/first-look-jun-ji-hyun-as-ashin-in-kingdom-ashin-of-the-north/news/02/25/21/nasa-p340k-halaga-ng-shabu-narekober-sa-suspek-sa-cabanatuan-city