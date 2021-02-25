MULTIMEDIA

'Run Sara Run' supporters drive along EDSA

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A motorcade of sports cars and motorcycles carrying messages asking Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for president of the country, drives past the People Power Monument along EDSA during the 35th anniversary celebration of the historic People Power Revolution on Thursday. Duterte-Carpio earlier appealed to her supporters to wait until 2034 amid calls for her to run in the next national elections.