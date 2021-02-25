Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Protesters join 35th People Power anniversary commemoration

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2021 06:30 PM

Protesters join 35th People Power anniversary commemoration

A protester holding a placard calling for the release of the so-called Lumad 26 passes in front of a row of policemen stationed at the People Power Monument along EDSA in Quezon City on Thursday as the country commemorates the 35th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution. Members of several multi-sectoral groups gathered at the monument to protest the anti-terror law and scored the administration’s supposed authoritarian rule.

Read More:  EDSA People Power Revolution   protest   Lumad   Philippine democracy   35th anniversary EDSA Revolution   EDSA Revolution   People Power Revolution   People Power   35th Anniversary People Power Revolution   EDSA 35 years   multimedia   multimedia photos  