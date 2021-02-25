MULTIMEDIA

Protesters join 35th People Power anniversary commemoration

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A protester holding a placard calling for the release of the so-called Lumad 26 passes in front of a row of policemen stationed at the People Power Monument along EDSA in Quezon City on Thursday as the country commemorates the 35th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution. Members of several multi-sectoral groups gathered at the monument to protest the anti-terror law and scored the administration’s supposed authoritarian rule.