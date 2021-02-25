Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protesters join 35th People Power anniversary commemoration Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 25 2021 06:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A protester holding a placard calling for the release of the so-called Lumad 26 passes in front of a row of policemen stationed at the People Power Monument along EDSA in Quezon City on Thursday as the country commemorates the 35th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution. Members of several multi-sectoral groups gathered at the monument to protest the anti-terror law and scored the administration’s supposed authoritarian rule. Duterte on 35th EDSA anniversary urges Filipinos to 'set aside differences' House leader puts up P500k legal defense fund for ‘rescued’ Lumads in Cebu; congressional probe sought Read More: EDSA People Power Revolution protest Lumad Philippine democracy 35th anniversary EDSA Revolution EDSA Revolution People Power Revolution People Power 35th Anniversary People Power Revolution EDSA 35 years multimedia multimedia photos /sports/02/25/21/pba-after-trades-phoenix-super-lpg-now-eyeing-best-available-talent-in-draft/news/02/25/21/tala-hospital-willing-to-wait-sa-pfizer-vaccine/news/02/25/21/chinese-na-wanted-sa-money-laundering-timbog/news/02/25/21/death-toll-in-pnp-pdea-shootout-rises-to-4/news/02/25/21/papel-mo-sa-kinabukasan-ko-naghatid-ng-tulong-sa-mga-paaralan-sa-cagayan