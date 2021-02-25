MULTIMEDIA

Possible demolition worries Katuparan residents

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Residents pass by a wall with protest graffiti at the Katuparan housing project in Vitas, Tondo on Thursday. Residents say they are fearful of possible demolition operations that could affect some 700 families after the groundbreaking of a high rise building set to be constructed in the area.