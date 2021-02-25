Home > News MULTIMEDIA NBI investigates PNP-PDEA shootout Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 25 2021 07:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest National Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday conduct a separate probe into the deadly mis-encounter between the PNP and the PDEA at a fast food chain's parking lot in Quezon City, Wednesday. Four were killed in the incident's aftermath, with an agent and informant of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency also confirmed killed on top of two police officers earlier reported dead. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Death toll in PNP-PDEA shootout rises to 4 Read More: NBI PNP PDEA misencounter shootout PNP-PDEA shootout PNP-PDEA misencounter multimedia multimedia photos /business/02/25/21/ilang-pork-vendor-susuway-na-lang-sa-price-ceiling-para-kumita/video/news/02/25/21/demokrasya-bagong-konstitusyon-ilan-sa-mga-pamana-ng-people-power/business/02/25/21/tesla-temporarily-halts-production-at-model-3-line-in-california/news/02/25/21/ginagawa-kaming-lab-rats-grupo-ng-bpo-magsasaka-tutol-na-unang-turukan-ng-sinovac/sports/02/25/21/look-pacquiao-nostalgic-in-rare-visit-to-bukidnon-birthplace