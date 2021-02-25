MULTIMEDIA

NBI investigates PNP-PDEA shootout

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

National Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday conduct a separate probe into the deadly mis-encounter between the PNP and the PDEA at a fast food chain's parking lot in Quezon City, Wednesday. Four were killed in the incident's aftermath, with an agent and informant of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency also confirmed killed on top of two police officers earlier reported dead. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News