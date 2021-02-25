MULTIMEDIA

Marking 35 years since the EDSA People Power Revolution

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Quezon City officials and representatives from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) and the EDSA People Power Commission attend the wreath laying ceremony at the EDSA People Power Monument on Thursday. The commemorative program, with the theme “EDSA 2021: Kapayapaan, Paghilom, Pagbangon,” marks the 35th anniversary of the peaceful revolt that ended the martial rule of strongman Ferdinand Marcos on February 25, 1986.