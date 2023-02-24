MULTIMEDIA

UP employees push for academic freedom

JIre Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Members of the All UP Academic Employees Union and Congress of Teachers and Educators for Nationalism and Democracy (CONTEND) paint a street mural along the Academic Oval at the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Quezon City on Friday. The group appealed to new UP President Angelo Jimenez to live up to his promises to protect academic freedom, push for the UP-DND Accord, and raise UP workers’ pay and benefits.