UP employees push for academic freedom JIre Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 24 2023 05:31 PM | Updated as of Feb 24 2023 06:34 PM Members of the All UP Academic Employees Union and Congress of Teachers and Educators for Nationalism and Democracy (CONTEND) paint a street mural along the Academic Oval at the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Quezon City on Friday. The group appealed to new UP President Angelo Jimenez to live up to his promises to protect academic freedom, push for the UP-DND Accord, and raise UP workers' pay and benefits. Angelo Jimenez begins 6-year term as UP president