Preparing for the 36th EDSA People Power anniversary

Preparations for the 36th EDSA People Power anniversary

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Workers put up streamers behind the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City on Thursday, in preparation for the 36th EDSA People Power Anniversary celebration. The monument, which was designed by Eduardo Delos Santos Castrillo in 1993, represents the thousands of people who joined the EDSA revolution which led to the departure of former president Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. in 1986.