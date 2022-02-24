Outdoor exhibit about EDSA People Power Revolution

MULTIMEDIA

Bantayog ng mga Bayani holds outdoor exhibit about 1986 EDSA Revolution

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Family members of Martial Law victims, as well as survivors of the military rule during the administration of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., view images taken by photojournalists of significant events leading up to the 1986 People Power revolution, at the Bantayog ng Mga Bayani along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. The museum moved its exhibits outdoor to address current COVID-19 restrictions and accommodate more visitors who want to learn about the impacts of martial law imposed from 1972 until 1981.