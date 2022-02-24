Outdoor exhibit about EDSA People Power Revolution

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Bantayog ng mga Bayani holds outdoor exhibit about 1986 EDSA Revolution Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 24 2022 04:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Family members of Martial Law victims, as well as survivors of the military rule during the administration of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., view images taken by photojournalists of significant events leading up to the 1986 People Power revolution, at the Bantayog ng Mga Bayani along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. The museum moved its exhibits outdoor to address current COVID-19 restrictions and accommodate more visitors who want to learn about the impacts of martial law imposed from 1972 until 1981. 'Protect the flames of EDSA': Sotto says 1986 revolt PH greatest victory vs 'dark times' Mga progresibong grupo nagsagawa ng protesta laban sa kandidatura ni Marcos Read More: EDSA People Power Anniversary 36th Anniversary EDSA Revolution Bantayog ng mga Bayani martial law Ferdinand Marcos Sr People Power People Power Revolution Marcos military rule Bantayog ng mga Bayani history Philippine history democracy /news/02/24/22/negosyong-pinoy-sa-england-bumabangon-matapos-tanggalin-ang-covid-restrictions/news/02/24/22/senate-panel-oks-resolution-to-suspend-e-sabong-licenses/sports/02/24/22/fiba-new-zealand-opens-qualifiers-with-win-over-india/overseas/02/24/22/russian-ground-forces-cross-into-ukraine-kyiv/news/02/24/22/taiwan-factories-to-shoulder-ofws-quarantine-cost-labor-official