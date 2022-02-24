Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Back to running outdoors

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 24 2022 10:23 PM

More people outdoors as new COVID-19 cases fall

Children run along the sidewalk while more people spend time outdoors in Makati City on Thursday as health authorities continue to log relatively fewer new COVID-19 cases in the country. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on the same day said the capital region is ripe for COVID-19 Alert Level 1, based on the government's metrics, including its vaccination rates, although the final decision to adopt it rests on the inter-agency task force. 

 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   Alert Level 1   outdoors  