More people outdoors as new COVID-19 cases fall

MULTIMEDIA
Back to running outdoors
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 24 2022 10:23 PM
Children run along the sidewalk while more people spend time outdoors in Makati City on Thursday as health authorities continue to log relatively fewer new COVID-19 cases in the country. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on the same day said the capital region is ripe for COVID-19 Alert Level 1, based on the government's metrics, including its vaccination rates, although the final decision to adopt it rests on the inter-agency task force.
- /business/02/24/22/govt-to-give-fuel-subsidies-to-transport-agri-sectors
- /entertainment/02/24/22/maguire-garfield-holland-recreate-spider-man-meme
- /entertainment/02/24/22/paahon-na-kami-abs-cbn-commits-to-stars-who-stayed-after-shutdown
- /business/02/24/22/oil-tops-105-after-russia-attacks-ukraine
- /video/entertainment/02/24/22/ilang-showbiz-icons-kapamilya-pa-rin-ngayong-2022