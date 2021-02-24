MULTIMEDIA

Supporters urge Robredo to run in 2022 elections

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo hold a candle light rally as they troop to the gates of Congress in Quezon City on Wednesday urging her to run in the 2022 presidential elections. Robredo ranked 5th in a Pulse Asia survey of possible presidential candidates in 2022 but has yet to announce plans for the upcoming elections.