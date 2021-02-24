Home > News MULTIMEDIA Supporters urge Robredo to run in 2022 elections Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 24 2021 08:14 PM | Updated as of Feb 24 2021 08:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo hold a candle light rally as they troop to the gates of Congress in Quezon City on Wednesday urging her to run in the 2022 presidential elections. Robredo ranked 5th in a Pulse Asia survey of possible presidential candidates in 2022 but has yet to announce plans for the upcoming elections. Robredo urges supporters to raise funds for those in need, not for possible 2022 bid Palace tells Robredo: Duterte knows what it takes to be President Read More: Leni Robredo candle light rally 2022 elections Halalan 2022 multimedia multimedia photos /news/02/24/21/pagpapabakuna-sa-transpo-workers-pagpaplanuhan-ng-transport-dept/news/02/24/21/fda-iimbestigahan-ang-pagpapaturok-ni-mon-tulfo-ng-smuggled-vaccine-kontra-covid-19/news/02/24/21/ph-military-installs-markers-on-cagayan-islands-to-assert-sovereignty/video/news/02/24/21/ina-4-buwang-gulang-na-sanggol-mula-pasay-nakarekober-na-sa-covid-19/news/02/24/21/ilang-senador-nakiusap-sa-deped-na-itulak-ang-pilot-test-ng-face-to-face-classes