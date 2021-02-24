Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Supporters urge Robredo to run in 2022 elections

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 24 2021 08:14 PM | Updated as of Feb 24 2021 08:15 PM

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo hold a candle light rally as they troop to the gates of Congress in Quezon City on Wednesday urging her to run in the 2022 presidential elections. Robredo ranked 5th in a Pulse Asia survey of possible presidential candidates in 2022 but has yet to announce plans for the upcoming elections. 

