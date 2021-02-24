MULTIMEDIA

PNP, PDEA figure in QC shootout

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Members of the PNP SOCO conduct their investigation at a parking lot along Commonwealth in Quezon City on Wednesday, after PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents figured in a shootout. Two PNP officers died and three PDEA agents and another PNP officer are currently in the hospital.