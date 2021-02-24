Home > News MULTIMEDIA PNP, PDEA figure in QC shootout Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 24 2021 11:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the PNP SOCO conduct their investigation at a parking lot along Commonwealth in Quezon City on Wednesday, after PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents figured in a shootout. Two PNP officers died and three PDEA agents and another PNP officer are currently in the hospital. Gunfight erupts near Quezon City mall 2 dead, 4 wounded in shootout between PNP, PDEA in Quezon City Read More: PNP PNP SOCO PDEA shootout Commonwealth PNP PDEA encounter gunfifght multimedia multimedia photos /sports/02/24/21/nba-well-traveled-warriors-visit-well-rested-pacers/news/02/24/21/duterte-urges-filipinos-to-pray-more-in-face-of-calamities/news/02/24/21/galvez-bulk-of-covid-19-vaccine-supply-for-ph-to-arrive-by-3rd-quarter-of-2021/overseas/02/24/21/johnson-johnsons-one-shot-covid-19-vaccine-effective-and-safe-fda-staff/entertainment/02/24/21/james-reid-to-hold-virtual-show-with-mental-health-advocacy