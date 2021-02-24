Home > News MULTIMEDIA Parola residents in temporary shelter after fire Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 24 2021 05:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Police officers man an evacuation site at the Pedro Guevarra Elementary School in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday, where residents displaced by fire in Parola Compound have been taking shelter. Authorities said around 117 families are staying at the school after fire hit the densely populated compound and displaced some 500 families. 5 miyembro ng pamilya, patay sa sunog sa Maynila Read More: fire fire aftermath Parola Compound Parola fire Pedro Guevarra Elementary School /business/02/24/21/french-hotel-giant-accor-plunges-into-red-as-virus-hits/life/02/24/21/did-you-know-jinkee-pacquiao-was-once-a-campus-beauty-queen/news/02/24/21/risky-at-the-moment-octa-research-tutol-sa-pag-alis-ng-covid-19-testing-sa-mga-turista/entertainment/02/24/21/sila-na-ba-fans-ask-as-derek-and-ellen-share-sweet-photos-together/news/02/24/21/palace-duterte-puzzled-why-fda-does-not-recommend-sinovac-for-health-workers