MULTIMEDIA

Parola residents in temporary shelter after fire

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Police officers man an evacuation site at the Pedro Guevarra Elementary School in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday, where residents displaced by fire in Parola Compound have been taking shelter. Authorities said around 117 families are staying at the school after fire hit the densely populated compound and displaced some 500 families.