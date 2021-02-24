Home > News MULTIMEDIA Filipino fishermen protest Chinese Coast Guard law George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 24 2021 03:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Fishermen from Batangas and Zambales province stage a protest at the Manila Baywalk along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Wednesday. The group, led by the militant fishers’ group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA), declared defiance of the alleged repressive Chinese Coast Guard Law, which authorizes pre-emptive strikes against foreign vessels in waters "under China's jurisdiction." The Philippines and China, and four other claimants, are locked in a maritime dispute in the South China Sea, despite an international arbitral court invalidating Beijing's sweeping claims in said waters. China coast guard law affects poor Filipino fishermen, food security: analyst 'Pinoy fishermen can be shot': Expert wary of China's new law vs foreign ships Read More: PAMALAKAYA Chinese Coast Gurad Law West Philippine Sea South China Sea Philippines-China Philippines-China relations multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/02/24/21/cansino-files-application-in-china-for-covid-19-vaccine-approval/entertainment/02/24/21/getting-razzles-in-canada-13-going-on-30-stars-jennifer-garner-mark-ruffalo-share-reunion-photo/life/02/24/21/tuesday-vargas-may-payo-para-sa-mga-baguhan-na-plantita/news/02/24/21/2-patay-5-sugatan-sa-banggaan-ng-motorsiklo-at-truck-sa-aklan/news/02/24/21/3-pulis-patay-4-sugatan-sa-aksidente-sa-davao-de-oro