Filipino fishermen protest Chinese Coast Guard law

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Fishermen from Batangas and Zambales province stage a protest at the Manila Baywalk along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Wednesday. The group, led by the militant fishers’ group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA), declared defiance of the alleged repressive Chinese Coast Guard Law, which authorizes pre-emptive strikes against foreign vessels in waters "under China's jurisdiction." The Philippines and China, and four other claimants, are locked in a maritime dispute in the South China Sea, despite an international arbitral court invalidating Beijing's sweeping claims in said waters.