UP acad community calls on Jimenez to fulfill promises

UP academic community calls on new university president to fulfill promises

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the University of the Philippines academic community, led by the faculty and students, protest on Thursday at the Quezon Hall on the first UP Board of Regents meeting led by newly installed UP President Angelo Jimenez. The groups are putting pressure on Jimenez to deliver on his promises on the issues of safeguarding academic freedom, employee benefits, and the UP-DND Accord.