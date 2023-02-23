UP acad community calls on Jimenez to fulfill promises

Home > News MULTIMEDIA UP academic community calls on new university president to fulfill promises Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 23 2023 05:00 PM | Updated as of Feb 23 2023 06:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the University of the Philippines academic community, led by the faculty and students, protest on Thursday at the Quezon Hall on the first UP Board of Regents meeting led by newly installed UP President Angelo Jimenez. The groups are putting pressure on Jimenez to deliver on his promises on the issues of safeguarding academic freedom, employee benefits, and the UP-DND Accord. Angelo Jimenez begins 6-year term as UP president Read More: UP protest UP DIliman UP Board of Regents Angelo Jimenez academic freedom employee benefits UP-DND Accord /entertainment/02/24/23/rihanna-to-perform-black-panther-song-at-oscars/life/02/24/23/core-collection-apple-archive-to-go-up-for-auction/overseas/02/24/23/un-to-vote-on-demand-for-russia-to-withdraw-from-ukraine/overseas/02/24/23/violence-flares-around-gaza-after-deadly-israeli-west-bank-raid/spotlight/02/24/23/global-wildlife-contaminated-by-forever-chemicals-study