MULTIMEDIA

Indigenous group marches against Kaliwa Dam

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Police stand by as members of Dumagat-Remontado communities from Quezon and Rizal walk past during a nine-day protest march against the development of the Kaliwa Dam on Thursday in Manila. The members of the indigenous group walked from General Nakar, Quezon to Manila in hopes of meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to air their grievances against the project but were denied an audience.