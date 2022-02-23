Pacquiao highlights challenges of minimum wage earners

MULTIMEDIA

Pacquiao puts spotlight on buying capacity of minimum wage earners

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao buy goods at the Balintawak Market in Quezon City on Wednesday. The retired boxing champ visited several markets in Metro Manila, with P5,000 in hand, to simulate the spending of a minimum wage earner.