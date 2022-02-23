Pacquiao highlights challenges of minimum wage earners

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pacquiao puts spotlight on buying capacity of minimum wage earners Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 23 2022 03:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao buy goods at the Balintawak Market in Quezon City on Wednesday. The retired boxing champ visited several markets in Metro Manila, with P5,000 in hand, to simulate the spending of a minimum wage earner. Pacquiao nagkomento sa serye ng oil price hike Read More: Halalan 2022 Sen. Manny Pacquiao Balintawak Market minimum wage earners Manny Pacquiao Pacman Pacquiao 2022 elections /news/02/23/22/barmm-to-increase-cold-storage-facilities-to-ramp-up-vaccination/entertainment/02/23/22/filmmaker-eduardo-roy-jr-dies-at-41/news/02/23/22/ph-posts-1534-new-covid-19-cases/business/02/23/22/sss-di-lahat-ng-pensioner-kailangang-magpakita-sa-acop/sports/02/23/22/sarah-barredo-goes-3-0-in-day-1-of-mvp-badminton-cup