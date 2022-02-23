Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Pacquiao puts spotlight on buying capacity of minimum wage earners

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2022 03:24 PM

Pacquiao highlights challenges of minimum wage earners

Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao buy goods at the Balintawak Market in Quezon City on Wednesday. The retired boxing champ visited several markets in Metro Manila, with P5,000 in hand, to simulate the spending of a minimum wage earner. 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   Sen. Manny Pacquiao   Balintawak Market   minimum wage earners   Manny Pacquiao   Pacman   Pacquiao   2022 elections  