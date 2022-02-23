Nursing students back in classrooms

Home > News MULTIMEDIA No more classes online for nursing students George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 23 2022 10:17 PM | Updated as of Feb 23 2022 10:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nursing students attend physical classes at Far Eastern University in Manila on Wednesday, the same day the country logged fewer than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the 5th straight day. Face-to-face classes for 3rd to 5th-year students resumed February 14, as COVID-19 cases continued to decline with authorities mulling deescalating virus restrictions to Alert Level 1 in March. PH posts 1,534 new COVID-19 cases; tally below 2,000 for 5th straight day Read More: coronavirus COVID19 FEU nursing nursing students physical classes face to face classes FEU /entertainment/02/23/22/with-new-contract-erich-looks-back-on-scq-days/news/02/23/22/pacquiao-outlines-plans-for-workers-salary-vendors/entertainment/02/23/22/zanjoe-on-staying-as-kapamilya-meron-akong-forever/entertainment/02/23/22/despite-franchise-loss-loisa-feels-secured-with-abs-cbn/business/02/23/22/world-stocks-bounce-as-investors-eye-putins-next-steps-in-ukraine