Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

No more classes online for nursing students

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2022 10:17 PM | Updated as of Feb 23 2022 10:36 PM

Nursing students back in classrooms

Nursing students attend physical classes at Far Eastern University in Manila on Wednesday, the same day the country logged fewer than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the 5th straight day. Face-to-face classes for 3rd to 5th-year students resumed February 14, as COVID-19 cases continued to decline with authorities mulling deescalating virus restrictions to Alert Level 1 in March.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   FEU   nursing   nursing students   physical classes   face to face classes   FEU  