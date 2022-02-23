Nursing students back in classrooms

MULTIMEDIA

No more classes online for nursing students

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Nursing students attend physical classes at Far Eastern University in Manila on Wednesday, the same day the country logged fewer than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the 5th straight day. Face-to-face classes for 3rd to 5th-year students resumed February 14, as COVID-19 cases continued to decline with authorities mulling deescalating virus restrictions to Alert Level 1 in March.