Manila cops learn how to protect VIPs

Manila's Finest learn how to protect VIPs Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 23 2022 03:08 PM Members of the District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB) undergo a VIP protection course at Manila Police District Headquarters ground on Wednesday morning. The course aims to equip police officers in emergency situations during their deployment.