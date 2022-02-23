Home  >  News

Manila's Finest learn how to protect VIPs

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Manila cops learn how to protect VIPs

Members of the District Mobile Force Battalion (DMFB) undergo a VIP protection course at Manila Police District Headquarters ground on Wednesday morning. The course aims to equip police officers in emergency situations during their deployment. 

