Lacson, Sotto woo voters in Batangas City

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lacson-Sotto team seeks voters' support in Batangas City Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 23 2022 05:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson speaks to supporters during a campaign event with running mate Senate President Tito Sotto and their senatorial slate, in Batangas City on Wednesday. Lacson vowed to implement digitalization of all government processes and transactions to remove human intervention and corruption in different government agencies if elected in the May elections. Lacson, Sotto vow to stick with each other amid rivals' pairings Read More: Halalan 2022 Batangas City Panfilo Ping Lacson Tito Sotto election 2022 elections elections Ping Lacson Lacson-Sotto regions regional news /spotlight/02/23/22/sotto-on-edsa-people-power-we-can-never-revise-history/news/02/23/22/retired-comelec-commissioner-is-new-sc-associate-justice/news/02/23/22/lacson-i-never-used-pnp-choppers-for-personal-needs/life/02/23/22/travel-shorts-stay-2-pay-1-deal-domestic-seat-sale/sports/02/23/22/nlex-snaps-alaskas-streak-grabs-back-to-back-wins