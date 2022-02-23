Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Lacson-Sotto team seeks voters' support in Batangas City

Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2022 05:48 PM

Lacson, Sotto woo voters in Batangas City

Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson speaks to supporters during a campaign event with running mate Senate President Tito Sotto and their senatorial slate, in Batangas City on Wednesday. Lacson vowed to implement digitalization of all government processes and transactions to remove human intervention and corruption in different government agencies if elected in the May elections.


 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   Batangas City   Panfilo Ping Lacson   Tito Sotto   election   2022 elections   elections   Ping Lacson   Lacson-Sotto   regions   regional news  