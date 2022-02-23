Lacson, Sotto woo voters in Batangas City

MULTIMEDIA

Lacson-Sotto team seeks voters' support in Batangas City

Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson speaks to supporters during a campaign event with running mate Senate President Tito Sotto and their senatorial slate, in Batangas City on Wednesday. Lacson vowed to implement digitalization of all government processes and transactions to remove human intervention and corruption in different government agencies if elected in the May elections.



