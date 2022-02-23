Isko brings campaign to Marikina

MULTIMEDIA

Taking snaps of #Halalan2022 hopeful Isko Moreno

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Supporters take photos of Manila Mayor and Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Isko Moreno Domagoso during a townhall meeting in Marikina on Wednesday before a campaign sortie in the city. The Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer was with running mate Dr. Willie Ong this time, in contrast to his recent Mindanao sorties where many are pushing for a Domagoso and Sara Duterte-Carpio tandem.