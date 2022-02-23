Isko brings campaign to Marikina

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Taking snaps of #Halalan2022 hopeful Isko Moreno Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 23 2022 07:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Supporters take photos of Manila Mayor and Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Isko Moreno Domagoso during a townhall meeting in Marikina on Wednesday before a campaign sortie in the city. The Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer was with running mate Dr. Willie Ong this time, in contrast to his recent Mindanao sorties where many are pushing for a Domagoso and Sara Duterte-Carpio tandem. Isko, Doc Willie campaign together in Marikina City Why Isko didn't bring Doc Willie to Mindanao sorties Read More: Halalan 2022 campaign presidential campaign 2022 elections 2022 presidential elections Marikina sortie Isko Moreno Isko Moreno Domagoso Marikina Marikina City /news/02/23/22/protesta-laban-sa-kandidatura-ni-marcos-isinagawa/sports/02/23/22/pba-vic-manuel-smb-thwart-phoenix/overseas/02/23/22/china-says-ukraine-crisis-completely-different-from-taiwan-claims/news/02/23/22/cfc-movement-voice-support-for-robredo-presidential-bid/spotlight/02/23/22/fact-check-lumang-larawan-ginamit-upang-palabasing-suportado-ni-duterte-si-isko