A farmer's reunion with VP Leni

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sumilao farmers express support for VP Leni’s candidacy VP Leni Media handout Posted at Feb 23 2022 06:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Higaonon elder Berhilda M. San-ahan hugs presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo as she visits the Sumilao farmers in Bukidnon on Wednesday. San-ahan is one of the Sumilao farmers whom Robredo assisted to win their 144-hectare ancestral domain claims in 2007 while working as a human rights lawyer under the Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panligal or Saligan. Read More: Halalan 2022 VP Leni Robredo Higaonon Sumilao farmers Bukidnon CARP land reform ancestral land Higaonon agriculture agrarian reform Leni Robredo VP Leni Saligan /business/02/23/22/arta-bats-for-3-7-20-policy-on-govt-transactions/news/02/23/22/vp-leni-robredo-reenacts-historic-march-with-sumilao-farmers/news/02/23/22/ph-needs-a-strong-woman-ex-arroyo-officials-back-robredo-bid/news/02/23/22/isko-doc-willie-campaign-together-in-marikina-city/entertainment/02/23/22/sharon-mourns-death-of-ex-fiance-charlie-cojuangco