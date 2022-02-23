Home  >  News

Sumilao farmers express support for VP Leni’s candidacy

VP Leni Media handout

Posted at Feb 23 2022 06:42 PM

A farmer's reunion with VP Leni

Higaonon elder Berhilda M. San-ahan hugs presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo as she visits the Sumilao farmers in Bukidnon on Wednesday. San-ahan is one of the Sumilao farmers whom Robredo assisted to win their 144-hectare ancestral domain claims in 2007 while working as a human rights lawyer under the Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panligal or Saligan. 

