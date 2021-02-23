Home > News MULTIMEDIA Taking the scenic route Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 23 2021 07:03 PM | Updated as of Feb 23 2021 07:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Bicycle riders pass through C-6 in Taguig on Tuesday as public transportation in Metro Manila continue to operate limitedly as part of COVID-19 precautions. The National Economic Development Authority recently called for the expansion of public transportation capacity to allow workers to report to work and curb hunger incidence in the metro. NEDA wants public transport capacity increased to 75 percent Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 C-6 Taguig transportation public transportation bike bicycles bikers cyclists NEDA multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/02/23/21/cardinal-tagle-itinalaga-bilang-miyembro-ng-vatican-central-bank/entertainment/02/23/21/im-submissive-not-stupid-kylie-padillas-cryptic-posts-spur-speculation-of-separation-from-aljur-abrenica/business/02/23/21/data-of-33-million-cashalo-users-allegedly-sold-on-the-dark-web/video/news/02/23/21/ina-4-buwang-gulang-na-sanggol-mula-pasay-positibo-sa-covid-19/news/02/23/21/3-timbog-sa-nbi-buy-bust-courier-apps-ginagamit-umano-sa-delivery-ng-droga