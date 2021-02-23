Home  >  News

Taking the scenic route

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2021 07:03 PM | Updated as of Feb 23 2021 07:17 PM

Bicycle riders pass through C-6 in Taguig on Tuesday as public transportation in Metro Manila continue to operate limitedly as part of COVID-19 precautions. The National Economic Development Authority recently called for the expansion of public transportation capacity to allow workers to report to work and curb hunger incidence in the metro.

