MULTIMEDIA

PH Red Cross offers saliva RT-PCR tests in Baguio

Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2021 10:09 PM

Baguio residents undergo saliva RT-PCR tests offered by the Philippine Red Cross at the Melvin Jones Grandstand on Tuesday. The Philippine Red Cross Baguio chapter said the tests will be offered every Tuesday at the grandstand and will later on be offered as a regular activity at the chapter's office.