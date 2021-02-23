MULTIMEDIA

Pasay's Barangay 178 under Enhanced Community Quarantine

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents observe quarantine rules as Barangay178, Zone 19, Pasay City is placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on Tuesday. The city government imposed extended localized community quarantine, 14 days from February 22, in more than 30 barangays after the city recorded a 200 percent spike in new coronavirus infections.