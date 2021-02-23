Home  >  News

Help on the way for Auring-battered Surigao del Sur

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2021 09:20 PM

Philippine Coast Guard personnel load hygiene kits and other supplies on the BRP Gabriela Silang bound for Surigao del Sur on Tuesday. The region was battered by tropical storm Auring, the country’s first storm for the year, over the weekend. 

