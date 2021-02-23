Home  >  News

Beating the odds as some vendors continue 'pork holiday'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN

Posted at Feb 23 2021 02:58 PM

A number of pork vendors return to sell at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, while other stalls remain empty on Tuesday, as farmgate prices of hogs remain high and the government imposes a price cap on pork products in Metro Manila markets. Vendors in the capital region held a 'pork holiday' the previous day to raise concern on the current meat products market condition, lamenting they would be selling at a loss if the situation persists.


 

