Visiting the sick on Ash Wednesday

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2023 03:05 PM

Fr. Robert Reyes wipes ash on foreheads of urban poor residents in Sitio Sinagtala in Quezon City that are unable to attend mass on Ash Wednesday. Visiting the Sick, one of the corporal works of mercy, aims to meet the spiritual needs of those who cannot physically attend religious services.

