Season of repentance Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 22 2023 12:02 PM Filipino Catholics receive ash in the shape of a cross on the forehead in observance of Ash Wednesday in Quiapo Church in Manila. Ash Wednesday signifies the start of Lent, one of the most solemn and vital periods in the Catholic faith. Ash Wednesday: More Philippine churches expected to opt for ash cross on foreheads