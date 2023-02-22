Home  >  News

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2023 11:55 AM | Updated as of Feb 22 2023 12:05 PM

PDLs mark beginning of Lent

A person deprived of liberty (PDL) receives the Sacrament of Reconciliation in observance of Ash Wednesday at St. Dimas Chapel inside Manila City Jail. Prisoners at the Manila City Jail Male Dormitory received ash in the shape of a cross on the forehead to mark the beginning of Lent, a period of contemplation on the passion and death of Christ. 

