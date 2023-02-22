MULTIMEDIA

PDLs mark beginning of Lent

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

A person deprived of liberty (PDL) receives the Sacrament of Reconciliation in observance of Ash Wednesday at St. Dimas Chapel inside Manila City Jail. Prisoners at the Manila City Jail Male Dormitory received ash in the shape of a cross on the forehead to mark the beginning of Lent, a period of contemplation on the passion and death of Christ.