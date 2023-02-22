Home > News MULTIMEDIA PDLs mark beginning of Lent Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 22 2023 11:55 AM | Updated as of Feb 22 2023 12:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A person deprived of liberty (PDL) receives the Sacrament of Reconciliation in observance of Ash Wednesday at St. Dimas Chapel inside Manila City Jail. Prisoners at the Manila City Jail Male Dormitory received ash in the shape of a cross on the forehead to mark the beginning of Lent, a period of contemplation on the passion and death of Christ. Read More: Ash Wednesday Filipino Catholics Manila City Jail Persons deprived of liberty PDLs /spotlight/02/23/23/james-webb-telescope-uncovers-giant-galaxies-near-big-bang/video/news/02/23/23/drug-suspects-may-be-behind-adiong-ambush-pnp/business/02/23/23/qatar-airways-becomes-key-formula-one-backer/entertainment/02/23/23/stars-of-thriller-infinity-pool-share-on-set-fun/business/02/23/23/un-proposes-cutting-debt-of-most-vulnerable-nations