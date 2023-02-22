MULTIMEDIA

Dumagat-Remontado protesters make stopover at Ateneo

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Dumagat-Remontado communities from Quezon and Rizal embarking on a nine-day march make a stopover at the Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City from General Nakar, Quezon en route to Malacañang Palace on Wednesday. The marchers are protesting the development of Kaliwa Dam and calling on the Marcos administration and concerned government agencies to pursue sustainable and long-term solutions to water security, human welfare, and environmental protection.