Australian Minister of Defense visits PH

Australian Minister of Defense Richard Marles visits PH

Handout, DND via EPA-EFE

A handout photo made available by the Department of National Defense (DND) shows Philippines Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez (L) and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles (R) walking past military honor guards during arrival honors at the DND compound in Quezon City on Wednesday. Marles is visiting Manila to conduct meetings with officials to boost bilateral ties between the Philippines and Australia.