Rights groups advocate for release of detained unionists as election agenda

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2022 03:01 PM

‘Vote for Freedom, release detained unionists’- groups

Human rights advocates dramatize their "vote for freedom" as they call for the release of illegally-detained trade union activists and other political prisoners under the Duterte administration, in a program in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group called on candidates in the May elections to make a stand for the release of detained activists.


 

