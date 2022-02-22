‘Vote for Freedom, release detained unionists’- groups

MULTIMEDIA

Rights groups advocate for release of detained unionists as election agenda

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Human rights advocates dramatize their "vote for freedom" as they call for the release of illegally-detained trade union activists and other political prisoners under the Duterte administration, in a program in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group called on candidates in the May elections to make a stand for the release of detained activists.



