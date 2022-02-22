‘Vote for Freedom, release detained unionists’- groups

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rights groups advocate for release of detained unionists as election agenda Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 22 2022 03:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Human rights advocates dramatize their "vote for freedom" as they call for the release of illegally-detained trade union activists and other political prisoners under the Duterte administration, in a program in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group called on candidates in the May elections to make a stand for the release of detained activists. Read More: Vote for freedom political prisoners detained unionists release of political prisoners Halalan 2022 2022 elections human rights /sports/02/22/22/golf-yuka-saso-grateful-for-pinoys-support/business/02/22/22/chinese-firms-caught-tracking-employees-about-to-resign-looking-for-jobs/entertainment/02/22/22/maymay-entratra-pumalag-sa-fake-news/business/02/22/22/alibaba-shares-slump-5-percent-on-beijings-scrutiny-of-ant-group/overseas/02/22/22/russias-recognition-of-ukraine-rebel-regions-condemned