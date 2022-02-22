No to traditional PUV Phase-out

MULTIMEDIA

Drivers, operators question planned phase-out of traditional PUVs

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Jeepney drivers and operators led by PISTON protest the impending phase-out of traditional Public Utility Vehicles under the government's proposed modernization program, in front of the Land Transportation Office along East Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group also condemned the consecutive oil price hikes, causing increase in prices of consumer goods and services.

FROM THE ARCHIVES