COVID-19 vaccination at LRT-2

Home > News MULTIMEDIA DOTr launches COVID-19 vaccine drive at LRT-2 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 22 2022 01:06 PM A man gets vaccinated at the LRT-2 Recto Station in Manila on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said commuters may get their primary COVID-19 vaccine doses and booster shots at the Recto Station every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm, and at the Antipolo Station, every Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm. LRT-2 to launch COVID-19 vaccination at Antipolo, Recto stations on Feb. 22 Read More: COVID19 COVID19 vaccine LRT-2 Recto Station coronavirus LRT COVID-19 coronavirus Antipolo station bakunahan resbakuna