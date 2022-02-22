Home  >  News

DOTr launches COVID-19 vaccine drive at LRT-2

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2022 01:06 PM

COVID-19 vaccination at LRT-2

A man gets vaccinated at the LRT-2 Recto Station in Manila on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said commuters may get their primary COVID-19 vaccine doses and booster shots at the Recto Station every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm, and at the Antipolo Station, every Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm. 

 

