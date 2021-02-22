MULTIMEDIA

Preparing relief packs for Auring victims

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Volunteers prepare relief packs for distribution at the Department of Social Welfare and Development -Resource Operations Center (DSWD- NROC) in Pasay City on Monday. The aid package will be sent to local government units affected by Tropical Storm Auring.

The weather disturbance affected 13, 816 families in 216 barangays in Regions X, XI and Caraga, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.