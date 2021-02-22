Home > News MULTIMEDIA Preparing relief packs for Auring victims Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 22 2021 02:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Volunteers prepare relief packs for distribution at the Department of Social Welfare and Development -Resource Operations Center (DSWD- NROC) in Pasay City on Monday. The aid package will be sent to local government units affected by Tropical Storm Auring. The weather disturbance affected 13, 816 families in 216 barangays in Regions X, XI and Caraga, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Tropical depression Auring makes landfall in Northern Samar: PAGASA Thousands of families evacuate in Visayas, Mindanao as Auring landfall nears Read More: Tropical storm Auring Department of Social Welfare and Development relief packs Philippine weather Philippine calamity Philippine disaster Philippine storm /news/02/22/21/us-donates-p16-million-worth-of-laptops-to-aid-alternative-learning-system/business/02/22/21/cosco-absorbs-da-vinci-capital-into-wine-liquor-business/video/news/02/22/21/duterte-prefers-covid-19-shots-from-chinas-sinopharm/sports/02/22/21/pinoy-athletes-to-compete-in-46-sports-in-2022-asian-games/news/02/22/21/bayan-mo-i-patrol-mo-hagupit-ni-bagyong-auring-sa-ilang-bahagi-ng-visayas-mindanao