Landslide in Baras, Catanduanes

Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Office of Baras

Posted at Feb 22 2021 04:46 PM

Residents check a landslide caused by the heavy rains brought by Tropical depression Auring along the national road in Barangay Puraran, Baras, Catanduanes on Monday. Aurora weakened into a low-pressure area and is currently moving towards the eastern coast of Albay. Weather bureau PAGASA issued moderate to heavy rainfall warning over the Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon.

