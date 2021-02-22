MULTIMEDIA
Landslide in Baras, Catanduanes
Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Office of Baras
Posted at Feb 22 2021 04:46 PM
Residents check a landslide caused by the heavy rains brought by Tropical depression Auring along the national road in Barangay Puraran, Baras, Catanduanes on Monday. Aurora weakened into a low-pressure area and is currently moving towards the eastern coast of Albay. Weather bureau PAGASA issued moderate to heavy rainfall warning over the Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon.
- /video/news/02/22/21/no-indemnification-deal-for-sinovacs-covid-19-vaccine-palace
- /sports/02/22/21/psl-marks-return-to-action-with-beach-volleyball-challenge-cup
- /business/02/22/21/dilg-dot-eye-streamlining-travel-requirements-to-boost-domestic-tourism
- /news/02/22/21/grupo-ng-mga-guro-idinaing-ang-umanoy-pag-red-tag-sa-kanilang-hanay
- /entertainment/02/22/21/she-looks-so-good-back-on-tv-sharon-wows-with-own-transformation-in-your-face-sounds-familiar