‘Emergency wage relief’ pushed amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 22 2021 03:23 PM

Members of labor group Defend Jobs Philippines call for a P100 emergency wage relief across-the-board increase in a petition submitted to the Labor Department's National Wages and Productivity Commission in Malate, Manila on Monday. The group urged the government to provide workers the emergency wage relief in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and amid soaring prices of basic goods and services.

