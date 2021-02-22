Home > News MULTIMEDIA Another pork holiday Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 22 2021 12:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Stalls selling pork at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City stand empty as vendors declare another 'pork holiday' on Monday, citing limitations in following the government's Metro Manila price cap due to high farmgate prices. The Department of Agriculture has promised to supply 7000 hogs from Mindanao for Metro Manila, but sellers dispute receiving any stock currently. Read More: pork holiday pork prices supply Commonwealth Market Quezon City farmgate prices Department of Agriculture multimedia multimedia photo /sports/02/22/21/nba-without-durant-nets-topple-clippers-to-end-perfect-west-coast-trip/business/02/22/21/presyo-ng-petrolyo-tataas-simula-pebrero-23/entertainment/02/22/21/dingdong-dantes-documents-son-sixtos-first-time-to-ride-a-swing/life/02/22/21/why-comedian-ate-gay-closed-siomai-business-after-less-than-a-year/news/02/22/21/philippines-grants-eua-to-covid-19-vaccine-of-chinas-sinovac