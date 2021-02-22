MULTIMEDIA

Another pork holiday

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Stalls selling pork at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City stand empty as vendors declare another 'pork holiday' on Monday, citing limitations in following the government's Metro Manila price cap due to high farmgate prices. The Department of Agriculture has promised to supply 7000 hogs from Mindanao for Metro Manila, but sellers dispute receiving any stock currently.