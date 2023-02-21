MULTIMEDIA
Getting ready for Ash Wednesday
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 21 2023 08:35 PM
Catholic faithful burn dried palm fronds outside the Quiapo Church on the eve of Ash Wednesday, the official start of Lent. The Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission for this year released a circular reverting to the practice of daubing ashes on the foreheads of those attending mass on Ash Wednesday after years of COVID-19 restrictions.
