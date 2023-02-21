MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for Ash Wednesday

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Catholic faithful burn dried palm fronds outside the Quiapo Church on the eve of Ash Wednesday, the official start of Lent. The Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission for this year released a circular reverting to the practice of daubing ashes on the foreheads of those attending mass on Ash Wednesday after years of COVID-19 restrictions.