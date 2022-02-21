PNP chief visits chopper crash victims

Home  >  News

PNP chief visits Quezon chopper crash victims

Philippine National Police handout

Posted at Feb 21 2022 06:09 PM

Philippine National Police chief Dionardo Carlos talks to one of the injured PNP personnel in the helicopter crash in Real, Quezon on Monday. One police officer died while two were injured after the H125 Airbus helicopter they were riding on an administrative mission crashed in the province. 

