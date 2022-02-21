Home  >  News

Gov’t urged to protect doctors, uphold human rights

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 21 2022 04:48 PM

‘Free Dr. Naty Castro’ - groups

Members of Health Action for Human Rights hold a protest action against the arrest of Dr. Naty Castro, in front of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on Monday. Castro, who helped the Lumad in Mindanao, was arrested in San Juan City last Friday over kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges.

