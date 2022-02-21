‘Free Dr. Naty Castro’ - groups

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Gov’t urged to protect doctors, uphold human rights Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 21 2022 04:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Health Action for Human Rights hold a protest action against the arrest of Dr. Naty Castro, in front of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila on Monday. Castro, who helped the Lumad in Mindanao, was arrested in San Juan City last Friday over kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges. Castro a doctor for the masses, not a member of CPP-NPA, says family Read More: Dr. Natividad Castro Naty Castro arrest Mindanao Lumad PGH Health Action for Human Rights human rights /news/02/21/22/deped-bars-bediones-firm-in-pp654-m-project/news/02/21/22/comelec-looking-into-possible-health-protocol-violations-during-campaign/overseas/02/21/22/turkey-silences-critics-with-presidential-insult-law/overseas/02/21/22/iranian-fighter-jet-crashes-3-killed/entertainment/02/21/22/why-yeng-did-not-write-new-songs-during-pandemic